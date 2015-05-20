These Celebs are Supporting Red Nose Day—Find Out How You Can, Too

Red Nose Day, the UK's most successful TV fundraising event, is making its stateside debut tomorrow, and celebrities are getting involved in big ways. Everyone from Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, and Reese Witherspoon to Neil Patrick Harris and Coldplay are participating in the comedic event, which will be broadcast on NBC and raises money for children and young people living in poverty.

For Red Nose Day, Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage and the men of Coldplay have come together for a can't-miss project: a GOT musical. Check out the teaser clip below, and don't forget to tune in to the live Red Nose Day broadcast on Thursday, May 21, at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the hilarious fun.

RELATED: Check Out the Game of Thrones Stars Best Instagram Moments