Yes, according to the red carpet at the Daytime Emmy Awards, where black dresses were shunned for the more heart-pounding hue. Tyra Banks wore a one-shoulder Rachel Roy coral-red sheath, while Jenni Garth opted for an orange-red gown that was pure old Hollywood glam. So say goodbye to your collection of LBDs (at least for now) and embrace the newest go-to—the little red dress.

Shop all red dresses at instyle.com/shopping.