Red Lipstick Made Easy

InStyle Staff
Dec 31, 2009 @ 2:00 pm

We've been spotting red lips on celebs like Rachel Weisz and Gabrielle Union since early fall—and to be perfectly honest, we're not one bit sick of it. In fact, red lips are the perfect last-minute (and affordable!) accessory for your New Year's Eve celebrations. In case you're still a little timid about how, exactly, you're going to get in on this trend, don't fret. Find the perfect shade to flatter your skin tone and hair color with our fool-proof guide to picking a red lipstick.

—Kimberley McLeod

