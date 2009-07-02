Red Hot Sale: Up To 70% Off Our Favorite Swimsuits

Michael Kors, Imaxtree; Courtesy of J.Crew
Joyann King
Jul 02, 2009 @ 1:00 am

What's better than working on your tan in an itsy-bitsy teeny-weeny yellow polka-dot bikini? How about doing it in one that you got on sale! From J.Crew to Michael Kors, our favorite swimsuit brands have hundreds styles available at majorly marked-down prices. Whether you're into polka dots, tropical prints or simple solid colors, there are plenty of styles to choose from, which means you're sure to find your very own song-worthy suit. Happy Fourth of July and happy shopping!

Bikini, J. Crew, $70 (originally $106); at jcrew.com.

