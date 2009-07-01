Red Hot Sale: $20 Jeans at Gap

Courtesy of The Gap
Joyann King
Jul 01, 2009 @ 11:00 am

A little bird over at Brokelyn.com told us that Gap is having a jeans sale you can't afford to miss. Regularly priced styles are on sale for $19.99 through Thursday (in stores only) and the jeans you need for the Fourth of July weekend are there: Classic white jeans—check; Comfy boyfriend jeans—check. Pair your denim steals with a classic striped tank and espadrilles and celebrate Independence Day in style.

Boyfriend Jeans, Gap, regularly $60; visit gap.com.White Jeans, Gap, regularly $60; visit gap.com

