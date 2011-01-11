Red Dresses Return to the Red Carpet

Red returned to the red carpet as a welcome pop of bright color this winter. Cameron Diaz wore a scarlet one-shoulder knee-length dress by Azzaro last night to The Green Hornet premiere in Los Angeles; Rachel McAdams chose a Michael Kors crimson halter gown with leather trim for a recent Berlin appearance; Garcelle Beauvais attended a press event in a bold red sheath by Black Halo last week; and Carey Mulligan accepted her Best Actress award at the British Independent Film Awards last month in a red dress by Prabal Gurung. What is your favorite way to wear red? Tell us in the comments!

