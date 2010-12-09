Red Carpet Trend: Sunny Shades of Yellow

While darker colors usually dominate winter red carpets, the freshest new celebrity fashion color trend is yellow. Last weekend, Jessica Alba wore a two-tone nude and yellow Miu Miu dress to the opening of the label's London store; Gwen Stefani wowed in a vibrant Prada gown at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C. and Eva Mendes sparkled in a one-shoulder Christian Dior at the at the International Marrakech Film Festival. Do you like seeing yellow on the red carpet? Tell us in the comments!

