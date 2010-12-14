Red-Carpet Trend: Stars Dripping in Gold

Gold dresses have been popping up on a lot of red carpets in the past few weeks, and the look is so shiny that it's hard not to notice. Katy Perry wore a strapless gold Georges Chakra dress to the Grammy Nominations Concert Live, Olivia Wilde wowed at the Hollywood premiere of TRON: Legacy in a liquid gold Emilio Pucci gown, Anne Hathaway attended the Love and Other Drugs Sydney premiere in this Oscar De La Renta gold sequin minidress, and Shakira wore a gold, one-shoulder number to the Bambi Awards. If you want to try this festive look yourself, take a cue from these stars and keep your accessories to a minimum.

