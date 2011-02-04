Red-Carpet Trend: Lovely Lace

Getty Images
Lace is always a delicate, feminine material for red-carpet dressing, and it's been a popular choice lately. Last night, Diane Kruger wore a floor-length blush lace dress by Chanel Haute Couture in Berlin, while Sofia Vergara showed off her hourglass figure in a light blue lace Monique Lhuillier mermaid gown at the Directors Guild of America Awards last week. Colorful versions of lace also appeared at the SAG Awards by way of January Jones and Tina Fey; Jones in a black and gold Carolina Herrera gown, while Fey opted for an Oscar de la Renta look in a sexy scarlet hue.