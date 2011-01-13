Red-Carpet Trend: Leather Dresses

Leather took on a feminine form on the red carpet recently, appearing in light colors and flirty cuts. Zoe Saldana attended a J. Mendel event in Los Angeles last weekend wearing a strapless gray leather dress by the designer; Jennifer Lopez spoke at a press event in California this week wearing a cap-sleeve camel leather dress by Chloé (available on Net-A-Porter.com), which she paired with leopard-print Brian Atwood booties; and Jessica Lowndes reached for faux-leather by choosing brown H&M dress for CoverGirl's anniversary party last week. What is your go-to way to wear leather and faux-leather? Tell us in the comments!

