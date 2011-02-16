Red-Carpet Trend: Kissed by a Rose

Everything's coming up roses on the red carpet. Rihanna performed at the Brit Awards in London last night wearing an ivory and red silk carnation-embroidered gown by Oscar de la Renta, a look from the designer's spring collection. And she's not the only one who fell in love with the flower recently. Thandie Newton wore a pink rose-printed Monique Lhuillier gown to the BAFTA Awards over the weekend, and Natalie Portman famously wore a pink Viktor & Rolf gown with a Swarovski-encrusted red rose to the Golden Globes in January. What better time than Valentine's Day week to see a love-inspired trend on the red carpet?

MORE RED CARPET TRENDS:• Electric Blue• Swans!• Lovely Lace