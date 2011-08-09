Red-Carpet Trend: Highlighter Yellow!

Celebrities are electrifying the red carpet with highlighter yellow frocks! Freida Pinto wore the hue when she attended a Comic-Con event in a Michael Kors cocktail dress trimmed with black piping, and Kerry Washington popped at the BET Awards in a day-glo gown, also by Kors. Ginnifer Goodwin stepped out last month in a neon sleeveless Roksanda Ilincic number, while Kim Kardashian took the shade to the streets in a fluorescent frock paired with violet heels. Tell us, would you wear highlighter yellow?

