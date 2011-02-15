Red-Carpet Trend: Electric Blue

Blake Lively wore a tiered Emilio Pucci dress last night in London in an electric blue hue, solidifying this color as one of the more popular trends in 2011 thus far. Jessica Alba turned heads at the BAFTA Awards in an Atelier Versace gown accessorized with a beaded choker and a metallic clutch over the weekend, while Christina Hendricks worked a belted azure dress in Paris last week. And Roberto Cavalli dressed Modern Family's Sofia Vergara in a cobalt gown with a plunging neckline for the SAG Awards in January. What's your favorite way to wear electric blue? Tell us in the comments!

