Red Carpet Trend: Color-Blocking Red and Pink!

Celebrities are taking color-blocking in a rosy new direction! Sarah Jessica Parker paired her bright red Prabal Gurung blouse with the designer’s hot pink wool pants this week, Emma Stone tried the Valentine's Day hues in a Giambattista Valli look over the summer, and Zoe Saldana looked effortlessly bright in a floaty Prabal Gurung frock and matching satin heels earlier this year. Tell us: Would you try this color combo? Let us know in the comments!

Plus, click through the gallery for more celebs who aren't afraid to pair high-beam hues!

