Red Carpet Trend: Color-Blocking Red and Pink!

Getty; WireImage; INF
Caitlin Petreycik
Sep 08, 2011 @ 11:40 am

Celebrities are taking color-blocking in a rosy new direction! Sarah Jessica Parker paired her bright red Prabal Gurung blouse with the designer’s hot pink wool pants this week, Emma Stone tried the Valentine's Day hues in a Giambattista Valli look over the summer, and Zoe Saldana looked effortlessly bright in a floaty Prabal Gurung frock and matching satin heels earlier this year. Tell us: Would you try this color combo? Let us know in the comments!

Plus, click through the gallery for more celebs who aren't afraid to pair high-beam hues!

How to Style Fall's Hottest TrendsTrend to Try: '70s-Inspired DenimCelestial Celebrities: Red Carpet Trend

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!