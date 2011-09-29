Red Carpet Trend: Color-Blocking

Celebrities are taking color-blocking in a darker direction by adding black panels to their vibrant looks. Freida Pinto stepped out in a cobalt, black and white Michael Kors shift, while Rashida Jones chose a Stella McCartney frock with a pink and red skirt and dark bodice for the premiere of My Idiot Brother. Julianne Moore went mod in a Bottega Veneta look, and Kristin Cavallari tempered her fuchsia and tangerine combo with a sleek black clutch. Tell us: Would you pair high-beam hues? Let us know in the comments!

Plus, click through the gallery for more celebs in color-block looks!