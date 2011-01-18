Red Carpet Jewelry: Lost and Found

Mad Men star Christina Hendricks sparkled in 193 carats worth of Chopard diamonds on her earrings and two bracelets, which added a touch of shine to her red one-shoulder gown by Romona Keveza look. But after she walked the carpet and entered the auditorium, Hendricks noticed that one of her bracelets fell off and went missing, Page Six reports. Thankfully, only briefly! The 124-carat diamond bracelet (bottom bracelet shown inset), estimated at $850,000, was found by an event worker and is now safely back in the hands of Chopard. After this close call, we asked other celebrities if they've ever lost jewelry before. Click through the gallery to find out their answers! Then, tell us: Have you ever lost a piece of jewelry?