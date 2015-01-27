Recreate the Loose Curls Winona Ryder Sported at Sundance

Image zoom George Pimentel/Getty Images

There's something to be said about that perfect, lived-in wavy texture. You know the type---hair so effortless, it looks like it naturally dried that way (cue the #flawless "I woke up like this" references).

At the Sundance premiere of her film Experimenter, Winona Ryder gave us soft curl inspiration for days, and the low-key texture is only mirrored by the easy method her hairstylist Christopher Naselli took in creating the look. "I began by applying Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice ($46; leonorgreyl-usa.com) to her damp hair, then rough-dried it on high heat, using my fingers to create volume and bring out the natural texture," he says.

RELATED: See the Biggest Stars at #Sundance2015 Through the Eyes of InStyle's Photographer Chris Ferguson

With her strands completely dry, Naselli added a veil of the Voluforme Spray ($36; leonorgreyl-usa.com), then started working with both large and medium-barrel curling irons as needed to impart movement. "I took random sections of hair and alternated between a medium and large curling iron around the head to create different sizes of wave patterns," he says. To break up the curls, Naselli ran a dime-sized dollop of the Serum de Soie Sublimateur ($46; leonorgreyl-usa.com), and had Ryder flip her head over as he worked the product through her mid-lengths and ends. After a side part was formed, Naselli added a layer of the Lacque Souple ($36; leonorgreyl-usa.com) to hold the style in place.

PHOTOS: See Winona Ryder's Transformation