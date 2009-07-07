Recreate Ed Westwick's Birthday Martini

Impress your guests this holiday weekend by serving the cucumber martini that was featured at Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick's 22nd birthday bash. Friends and fellow Upper East Siders, including Blake Lively and Westwick's girlfriend Jessica Szohr, sipped on the cool cocktail which was served up at N.Y.C. celebrity hot spot, Lucky Strike Lanes & Lounge.

Ingredients:3 Cucumber slices2 Ounces gin1 Ounce white cranberry juice1 Splash sour mix1 Pinch sugar

Directions:Muddle the cucumber in a shaker until the juice is extracted. Add all other ingredients, including ice, and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass and garnish with a cucumber wheel.