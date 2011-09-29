Recreate Bella’s Twilight Saga Hairstyle!

[vodpod id=Video.15481609&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]

We've broken down every detail of the impending Twilight Saga nuptials, and now you can recreate your favorite characters' exact hairstyles with how-to videos from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 1's lead hairstylist Beatrice De Alba. Using the PRO Beauty Tools Twilight Sparkle Tool Collection (in stores October 1st), De Alba demonstrates each look so you can transform your locks into Bella's loose curls, Rosalie's voluminous waves, Esme's sleek style or Alice's shorter 'do. For step-by-step directions for Bella's style, watch the video above.

