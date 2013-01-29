The Recording Academy to Launch Grammy Label Clothing Line: Available February 6

Music and fashion often interplay, and no one knows that better than The Recording Academy, the organization behind the annual Grammy Awards. Just in time for this year's February 10th show, the Academy will launch Grammy Label, a new clothing line that raises money to donate instruments to the Grammy Camp. "Our vision was to develop a collection that was in line with the creative process of making music," creative director Caroline Rothwell said in a statement. "This is not a promotional line. This is a style that is truly inspired by musicians." The line feature cotton, hand-dyed tees, and tanks for men and women ranging from $50 to $120. You'll be able to pick up the pieces at specialty stores like Fred Segal and on grammylabelcollection.com starting February 6, just four days before the 55th Annual Grammy Awards are set to air at 8/7c on CBS.

Plus, see this year's Grammy nominees!

MORE:• Beyoncé and Tina Turner on Stage• Estelle’s “Wonderful Life” Video• Grammys 2012 Hair Trend: Pretty Pompadours