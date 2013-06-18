Record, Play, Repeat: Instagram to Launch Videos?

Instagram is getting the Vine treatment! TechCrunch reported that Facebook, owner of Instagram, will unveil the addition of Instagram video sharing at a press event this week. This will allow users to take six-second video footage on their mobile device, then share it through social media, like Twitter or Facebook. We’re already big fans of Vine (follow us @InStyle), and A-listers are quick to press record, too, with Victoria BeckhamJaime KingEmmy Rossum, and Tyra Banks among those posting. But here’s what we really want to know: If Instagram does video, will it have filters? Lo-Fi and Amaro just make everything look so good.

