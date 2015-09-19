Make this Stunning Melon Salad for Your Next Weekend Brunch

Want to recreate this stunning salad dreamed up by chefs Annie Wayte and Paul Pearson of The White Hart Inn? Lucky you, it's much easier than it looks to construct this vibrant dish. All you need in your toolbox are a mandolin, melon baller, and knife, plus a basketful of colorful fruits and veggies like cucumbers, melons, and radishes, to play with.

Of course, because this recipe is completely made of fresh ingredients, quality is key. To pick a stellar watermelon, choose the heaviest one by holding each in your hand and comparing them, Wayte advises. “Also, look for a dark yellow spot, which indicates that the fruit sat on the ground and ripened in the sun. If it doesn’t have a yellow spot don’t buy it!” For the floral garnish, Wayte favors nasturtiums and borages for their peppery flavors, pretty shape, and because they’re easy to source: "They’re at farmers markets, in the wild or can be easily grown in your own garden."

Serve this light plate with a glass of chilled prosecco—outdoors preferably—and let the flurry of Instagram "likes" roll in.

Melon Salad

Serves 6

Broth

Ingredients

2 lb honeydew melon, peeled, seeded, and coarsely chopped

2 lb cucumbers, peeled, seeded, and coarsely chopped

1/2 jalapeno, seeded, and chopped

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves, loosely packed

1-1/2 tsp salt

Juice of 1 lime

Directions

1. Place the honeydew melon, cucumber, jalapeno, mint leaves and salt into a bowl, stirring well to combine. Leave to macerate at least 12 hours or overnight in the fridge.

2. Remove from the fridge and pulse in a blender to a coarse puree. Using a ladle, pass the puree through a course strainer and discard the solids. Then pass the strained liquid through a coffee filter and discard the solids. Taste the liquid and adjust the seasoning with salt and lime juice. Keep in the refrigerator until required, up to 3 days.

Salad

Ingredients

1 cucumber

1 large radish

1 small watermelon and 1 small honeydew (or cantaloupe)

1/2 lime, zest and juice

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves (green and purple), coarsely chopped

Handful of fresh, edible flowers such as nasturtiums, borage, or dahlia petals

Extra virgin olive oil

Directions

1. Chill 6 soup bowls.

2. Slice the cucumber and radish into thin strips using a mandolin.

3. Cut watermelon into 1-inch cubes. Use a melon baller to ball the honeydew.

4. Toss the cucumber, radish and melons with lime zest and juice.

5. Artfully arrange the fruits in each bowl, rolling up the cucumber strips into tight rolls. Carefully pour in about 1/4 cup of the broth. Drizzle a touch of olive oil and scatter mint and fresh flowers.

