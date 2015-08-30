A Delicious Bacon Recipe That Won't Pack on the Pounds

Cured meats are always satisfying, but considering it's still swimsuit season, it makes sense to have second thoughts about indulging. To minimize splurging, we've opted for a surprisingly healthy recipe that still satisfies our craving. This Kale and Brussels Sprout Salad from Food52 blogger Kendra Vaculin, loaded with bacon and Parmesan cheese and lathered with honey balsamic dressing, is perfectly hearty, and healthy. "Kale is supposed to be the best possible green to put into your body," writes Vaculin. If you ask us, a little bit of bacon can't hurt, either.

Treat yourself to the recipe below.

Kale and Brussels Sprout Salad with Honey Balsamic Dressing

Serves: Two

Ingredients

For the salad:

2 cups Brussels sprout ribbons (about six Brussels sprouts, chopped width-wise to create ribbons)

2 cups chopped kale

3 strips bacon, cooked and chopped

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan

Sprinkle of shelled sunflower seeds

Salt and freshly ground pepper

For the dressing:

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey

1/2 tsp soy sauce

Directions

1. Combine the kale and Brussels sprouts in a medium bowl. Add the bacon, cheese, and seeds; toss everything to combine.

2. Whisk the dressing ingredients together in a small glass. Heat the mixture in the microwave for 20 seconds, then whisk the dressing again and toss it into the salad. Season with salt and ground pepper.

