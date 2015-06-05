Make the Cutest (Baked) Doughnuts You've Ever Seen, In Honor of National Doughnut Day

Lupita Nyong’o dethroned Jennifer Lawrence. Midi skirts replaced miniskirts. Doughnuts overthrew cupcakes.

That’s right: The cupcake’s 15 minutes are up, and now a new treat is taking its turn in the limelight. We love this baked doughnut recipe, which couldn’t be easier to make at home. To create the signature shape, simply use a small round cookie cutter or even a shot glass (just coat the rim in flour before cutting into the dough). Dip ’em in chocolate glaze, add a few sprinkles and it’s official: We’re addicted. You will be too.

RELATED: Sunday Morning French Toast

Makes: About 2 dozen mini doughnuts

Total time: 2 ½ hours (includes rising time)

Ingredients

For the Dough

¾ cup whole milk

¼ cup water

2 tablespoons of unsalted butter

1 egg

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

Pinch of cinnamon

1 ½ teaspoons active dry yeast

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

For the Chocolate Glaze

¾ cup confectioners' sugar

3 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 tablespoons whole milk

1 tablespoon heavy cream

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Sprinkles (optional)

RELATED: DIY Potato Chips

Directions

1. Make the dough: Warm the milk, water and butter over medium heat until slightly warm to the touch (about 95° to 100°). Whisk in the egg.

2. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment, mix the flour with the salt and cinnamon.

3. Add the yeast and the milk mixture. Mix on low speed until the dough begins to come together, 3 to 4 minutes. Increase the speed to medium and continue to mix until the dough is smooth (it will be pretty sticky), 5 minutes more.

4. Transfer the dough to a large bowl lightly greased with nonstick spray. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and let rise at room temperature until double in size, about 1 hour. Preheat the oven to 350° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

5. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough into a ½-inch-thick rectangle. Using a small round cookie cutter or the rim of a small glass, cut out circles of dough. Use a smaller cookie cutter or glass to cut another hole in the center of each circle.

6. Transfer the doughnuts to the prepared baking sheet. Brush lightly with melted butter and bake until golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes.

7. Make the glaze: In a small bowl, whisk the confectioners’ sugar with the cocoa powder, milk, cream and vanilla to combine. Dip each doughnut into the glaze so that it’s coated about halfway up the side. Shake off excess glaze and place the unglazed side on the baking sheet. Top with sprinkles, if desired. The glaze will set in about 5 to 6 minutes.

RELATED: Incredible Food Markets From Around the World