It's International Bacon Day! Try This Game-Changing Avocado and Bacon Toast Recipe

We're not tiring of avocado toast anytime soon. And while there has been a host of creative variations on the "eat anytime, anywhere snack," this B.E.A.T. (that's Bacon, Egg, and Tomato) sandwich from Food52 blogger Hard Like Armour satisfies all of our brunch cravings in one fell swoop—just in time for what has now been anointed International Bacon Day. If the mashed avocado, runny egg, crumbled bacon, and sliced cherry tomatoes aren't reason enough to get you out of bed, the easy-to-follow prep process should prompt you. "I am not a morning person," writes the blogger. "This sandwich comes together pretty quickly: The prep work is done while the bacon is frying, and the assembly is done while the eggs are frying." Join in on the foodie festivities with the recipe below.

B.E.A.T. Breakfast Sandwich

Makes: Two sandwiches

Ingredients:

2 slices thick-cut bacon

1/2 large Hass avocado

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Table or fine sea salt

10 - 12 cherry tomatoes

4 thick slices of your favorite bread

Freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

1. Place your bacon on a cold frying pan, then heat over medium, turning occasionally, until it's crisp.

2. While the bacon is cooking, combine the avocado, lemon juice, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Mash everything together with a fork, until fairly smooth. Set aside.

3. Wash and quarter your cherry tomatoes. Push to one side of your cutting board. Line the other side of the cutting board with 2 layers of paper towels for draining the bacon.

4. Toast your bread when the bacon is close to being done. Crack the eggs into a small bowl, and set aside.

5. Remove the bacon and place it on the paper towels. Pour off all but a tablespoon or two of the bacon grease (but save the rest for other uses!). Fold the paper towels over top of the bacon, and pat to remove most of the grease.

6. Pour the eggs into the frying pan, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place a lid over the eggs, and allow to cook until the whites are set, but the yolks still runny (or to firm yolks if that's what you like). This will only take a few minutes.

7. Divide the mashed avocado mixture between the 4 slices of bread, spreading in an even layer on each slice. Divide the cherry tomatoes between the 2 "bottom" slices of bread. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Crumble a slice of bacon onto each "top" slice of bread.

8. Place an egg on top of the tomatoes, and add the "top" slice of bread to the "bottom." (You can also arrange the components on the sandwich however you like.) Slice with a serrated knife, or eat whole.

