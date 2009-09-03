The Recession Hits Wilhelmina’s Wardrobe

While Betty is rumored to get a makeover on the new season of Ugly Betty, it sounds like Wilhelmina Slater may be getting a makeunder. The super stylish editrix's wardrobe has been hit by the recession, leaving the show's wardrobe team to search sale racks and vintage bins for designer steals. In an interview for WWD Vanessa Williams said, "With the economic situation, we scaled down in terms of the type of clothing ... we are being mindful of the budget and waiting for markdowns."

Watch Ugly Betty's season premiere on October 9 on ABC.