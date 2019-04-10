Rebel Wilson Once Skipped a Wedding Because She Didn't Know Where to Buy a Dress in Her Size

It's hard enough to find a dress for a special occasion, but it's even harder if you're plus-size, which is what Rebel Wilson found out when she was looking for something to wear. She explains that it's tough for her and other plus-size women to find everyday clothes and that finding something to wear for a special event, like a wedding, can seem completely impossible. In fact, she said that there was a time when she decided to just forgo attending a wedding because it was easier to skip out on the ceremony than to find something to wear.

"I remember I didn’t even go to a friend’s wedding in my 20s because I didn’t know where to buy a dress in my size," she told InStyle's Laura Brown.

Wilson has gone so far as to design her own clothes (and, coming soon, accessories) when she couldn't find what she was looking for. Things are different now, however. She added that today, she's got a few more choices.

"Now it is the opposite. Now I have a wardrobe full of custom Givenchy," she said. "My family is going to hate me for saying this, but they raid my closet because we wear similar sizes and they know I have the best fashion taste. I know what I’m talking about now. So I find that I impart a lot of my knowledge, especially to plus-size girls."

Wilson continued, saying that she's proud to represent plus-size women and push positive messages about body positivity, like she did in her last film, Isn't It Romantic.

"I feel like I represent them and a lot of people where I come from in the roles I play," Wilson said. She's not satisfied with simply representing plus-size women. She adds that she's started producing films, as well, so that there's representation on both sides of the camera.

Kelly Clarkson's stylist, Candice Lambert, also spoke out on the issue of finding clothes for plus-size women. She explained that when she dresses her clients, which include Danika Patrick, certain designers just won't do it. When she dressed Clarkson for the ACM Awards last weekend, she said that she still faced challenges as the fashion industry as a whole is inching towards inclusivity.

"I am constantly told 'no' for girls who are average size and bigger,” she said. "It is very frustrating. I don't understand why you would be a designer if you don’t want to dress all-sized women and all ethnicities. It can get very shallow in the fashion industry; it is gross and shameful. I also think everyone should be able to access clothes. Not sure why some artists can wear clothes and others can't."