Rebel Wilson Debuts Pink Tips on the MTV VMAs Red Carpet

Aug 30, 2015 @ 10:30 pm

Rebel Wilson is thinking pink! Tonight at the MTV VMAs, the Pitch Perfect star added mile-long extensions featuring a neon dip-dyed effect to her look, which served as the perfect complement to her gorgeous colorblocked Eloquii number. "I'm feeling a bit futuristic, I went with no bangs," she told Kelly Osbourne on the red carpet. "I got a bit of color in my hair today. What's up, it's the VMAs!" Suffice it to say that her new look hits all the right notes.

