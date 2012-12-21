Rebel Wilson to Host 2013 MTV Movie Awards, Ben Affleck's Political Future, and More!

1. Rebel Wilson will host the 2013 MTV Movie Awards airing April 14th. [CNN]

2. Will we be calling Ben Affleck Senator in a few years? [WaPo]

3. In honor of Jane Fonda's 75th birthday, read her most memorable quotes. [HuffPo]

4. See Scarlett Johansson's sexy poster for her new Broadway Play, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. [E! Online]

5. Check out Nicole Kidman in her eerie poster for her new movie, Stoker. [EW]

6. Emma Watson glows as the face of Lancome's spring 2013 "In Love" beauty campaign. [Fashion Etc.]