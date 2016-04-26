Rebel Wilson Shed 8 Pounds in 4 Days—Here’s How

We know to turn to Rebel Wilson when in search of a quick laugh, but now the 36-year-old Australian actress can also add purveyor of #fitspo to her resume. On Monday afternoon, the blonde shared a motivational image of herself standing deep in the mountains of Malibu, Calif., that we can’t get enough of. Yes, her black and red sweatproof ensemble is a winner, but it’s the message behind her ‘gram that we’re giving notice to.

“OMG just finished 4 fantastic days at #TheRanch4.0…so challenging but very rewarding! Not to mention I lost 8 pounds from marathon hiking over the 4 days!” she captioned the snap. So what, exactly, is this go-to workout that helped the comedian take another step towards a healthier lifestyle? Officially dubbed R4.0, the four-day, immersive experience takes place at The Ranch at Live Oak Malibu, where $4,100 will get you a series of hours-long hikes mixed with massages and sessions designed to help you reach your goals, stat.

Apparently, the workout has quickly become a favorite of Hollywood insiders like Selma Blair, who last month told InStyle of her obsession with it. “It teaches about nutrition and diet and you hike eight hours a day, and yoga, and massage,” she said, adding, “It’s like the thing.”

RELATED VIDEO: How to Get a Body Like Kendall Jenner

Is it time to book a flight to sunny California? We certainly think so.