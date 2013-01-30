Rebel Wilson Designs T-Shirts to Make You Smile

The hilarious Rebel Wilson, of Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect fame. added another bullet to her resume: T-shirt designer! Inspired by her Pitch Perfect character "Fat Amy," the comedienne designed two tees (sizes 12 and up!) with yummy cartoon cupcakes and donuts placed strategically for a sartorial laugh. We hope she busts one out on the red carpet!

