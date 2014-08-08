Rebecca Romijn Looks Red Hot in a Minidress from Michelle Mason

During her visit to Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night Rebecca Romijn gave props to her fellow models who participated in the iconic 50th anniversary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue ("Everybody looked great!"), but there's no question that she is looking better than ever too.

The former model turned actress looked runway-ready in a stunning, strapless minidress from Michelle Mason. Romijn—who was joined on WWHL by host Andy Cohen (an InStyle Social Media Award nominee) and guest Daniel Radcliffe—paired the striking red dress, with tan and silver-toed pumps by Jerome C. Rousseau.

Romijn paired the modern glam of her ensemble with a ’60s-inspired bob, though the WWHL Twitter account joked, "There is nothing FAKE OR ARTIFICIAL about @RebeccaARomijn except that itty bitty weave!"

Find out why Rebecca Romijn's shortened locks have looked good on her long before her WWHL appearance! 

