Rebecca Minkoff's New Denim Line Offers a Good Cause Twist (Stacy Keibler and Zosia Mamet Are Already Fans)

Rebecca Minkoff just launched RM Denim & Tees, a new extension of her designs, and she made them just as everyday cool as one of her signature bags. Her celebrity pals, including Stacy Keibler, Girls star Zosia Mamet, and Katrina Bowden, helped her kick off the new denim launch with an intimate rooftop dinner at the Mondrian Soho in New York City, where they checked out the offering of jeans, shorts, and slouchy worn-in shirts. Each piece in the collection is named after a street in Manhattan and there’s a twist—for every piece sold, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Share our Strength's No Kid Hungry Initiative, which can help give a child in need up to 20 meals. Shop the collection online at rebeccaminkoff.com for $48 to $128, or if you’re in New York, head to her denim pop-up shop starting June 27, located at 96 Greene Street in Soho.

