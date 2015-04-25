Rebecca Minkoff's Having an Epic Sale! Shop the Best of the Best Here

Rebecca Minkoff's having a killer sale! The designer, who turns out impossibly cool accessories that are loved by editors and celebrities everywhere, is offering shoppers up to 70% off on everything from her show-stopping shoes to her iconic handbags—like the mini crossbody bag above ($130, originally $195, rebeccaminkoff.com). Better yet, we did some homework for you by browsing the sale and narrowing down the pieces that will make a statement but will also have staying power in your wardrobe. Needless to say, these finds will make a lasting impression. But hurry up, the sale ends this coming Monday, April 27th!

RELATED: Shop the Best Fashion Finds on Sale at Shopbop

The Details

Shipping: Free ground shipping for all U.S orders.

Returns: Semi-Annual sale merchandise is redeemable for a store credit—not that you'll be returning, anyway.

Courtesy

1. Navy blue quilted crossbody bag, $130 (originally $195); rebeccaminkoff.com.

2. White crossbody bag with rose gold hardware, $130 (originally $195); rebeccaminkoff.com.

3. Metallic minaudière, $150 (originally $398); rebeccaminkoff.com.

4. White strappy pumps, $98 (originally $298); rebeccaminkoff.com.

5. Black zippered crossbody bag, $125 (originally $195); rebeccaminkoff.com.

6. Red quilted crossbody bag, $150 (originally $255); rebeccaminkoff.com.

7. Studded ring, $29 (originally $58); rebeccaminkoff.com.

8. Fringed peep toe bootie, $98 (originally $325); rebeccaminkoff.com.

9. Camel satchel bag, $198 (originally $298); rebeccaminkoff.com.

PHOTOS: A By-Budget Guide to Updating Your Wardrobe for Spring