You'll Want to Snag Rebecca Minkoff's New Apple Watch Bands ASAP

ICYMI: Apple announced a slew of product updates this week. Now, Rebecca Minkoff is making sure your gadgets are properly accessorized. During the Spring 2016 runway show, broadcast live in Times Square on Nasdaq's 120-foot high screen and streamed on RebeccaMinkoff.com, the brand debuted a new line of tech accessories, including the first collection of designer Apple Watch-compatible bands to market. "We're starting with black straps since so many people will buy the base model of the Apple Watch, which has silver hardware, so these go really well with that style," Minkoff told InStyle.

The big unveil also included wallets that combine an iPhone case and built-in battery charger, which boosts your iPhone 6 charge up to two and a half times, along with cross-body iPhone holders. "We want our customer to have something that she can use on its own, or easily throw into any bag she's carrying, rather than have to switch bags every time she wants to bring the charger," Minkoff explained. Here's the best part: you don't have to wait until spring to score one of these beauties. They're available to shop from the runway now. We'll take one of each, please!

