Rebecca Minkoff Just Made Wearable Tech a Whole Lot Chicer

If there's one designer who's going to make wearable technology, well, wearable, it's Rebecca Minkoff. The mastermind behind her eponymous label, Minkoff is known for her casual yet luxurious and edgy designs, and she's teamed up with Case-Mate to bring this aesthetic to a line of wearable technology, charging devices, and phone cases.

Included in the line is a gold chain-link bracelet with a silver bar and pyramid studs that connects with your phone via Bluetooth (above, right). The bracelet lights up when you receive a text or call from certain people, so you can put your phone away but stay in touch. “As a woman, I understand the stigma that goes along with having my phone out at a dinner or meeting, but the fact is that I still need to be tapped in to a few people no matter what. I designed the notification bracelet with the working professional woman in mind,” Minkoff says. There is also a lightning cable bracelet, which connects to a USB cord and features a leather strap, studs, and a clasp that hides the fact that you can use this bracelet to charge and sync your phone on the go (above, left).

Minkoff will debut these two pieces at her spring 2015 runway show next week in New York. The light up bracelet will cost $120 and the charging bracelet will cost $60. You can get your hands on both in November, just in time for the holiday season. Until then, check out stars wearing Minkoff's designs in our gallery!