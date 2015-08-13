Shop Rebecca Minkoff and Jessica Alba’s New Collaboration That Makes a Difference 

When two innovative thinkers come together, new ideas sprout—and that’s exactly why designer Rebecca Minkoff has teamed up with Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company to create three earthy accessories that carry not just your everyday essentials, but also an important message.

Courtesy

The drawstring diaper tote (above, $395; rebeccaminkoff.com) and two multi-colored, printed baby pouches (below, $75; rebeccaminkoff.com) from the line are made of a one-of-a-kind fabric woven in the Guatamalan city of Sololá, which Minkoff and Alba traveled to together. Rooted in the Mayan tradition, the community of women weave the fabrics via foot loom and then typically sell them to locals. To help invigorate the business that these artisans have developed, the multi-talented stars have also collaborated with FINCA, an organization that helps combat poverty globally, to ensure that sales from every bag sold return to Solola to help fuel their economy.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Between floating across a lake surrounded by volcanoes and trying on local, handmade skirts, Minkoff and Alba saw firsthand that even a $300 loan from FINCA helps these entrepreneurs succeed. “Them having the loan changes the power factor and makes it so that they are now providers for their household, which changes the dynamic and makes them empowered as women,” Minkoff says in the below video. Watch the designer and Alba travel to Guatemala and see their creations come to life.

