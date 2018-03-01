Reba McEntire’s Latest Gig Is Evidence She’s a Country Music Legend

Reba McEntire is continuing her reign as host of the Academy of Country Music Awards. The country music legend is returning to host the show for the 15th (!) time, and along with emceeing the gig, McEntire also unveiled the nominees.

The singer herself has won 16 ACM awards, taking home her first in 1984. She's won the top female vocalist award seven times, and also taken home a career achievement award and 50th-anniversary milestone award from the academy. Along with her esteemed country music career, McEntire went on to star in her own TV show, Reba, as well as guest star in countless others.

Along with hosting the ACMs a record number of times, McEntire is also nominated for the female vocalist of the year award this year. If she took home the honor, it would be her eighth of all time.

The star appeared on CBS This Morning to announce the 2018 ACM Awards nominations on Thursday, and one talented artist leads the pack. Chris Stapleton earned eight nominations, including his first entertainer of the year nom. Thomas Rhett came in second with six nominations, including male vocalist of the year.

VIDEO: Reba McEntire is KFC’s First Female Colonel Sanders

the 2018 ACM Awards with host Reba McEntire on April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Entertainer of the year

Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female vocalist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male vocalist of the year

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Chris Young

Vocal duo of the year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Vocal group of the year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

New female vocalist of the year

Lauren Alaina

Danielle Bradbery

Carly Pearce

Raelynn

New male vocalist of the year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Devin Dawson

Russell Dickerson

Brett Young

New vocal duo or group of the year

High Valley

LANCO

LOCASH

Midland

Runaway June

Album of the year

Breaker – Little Big Town

California Sunrise – Jon Pardi

From A Room Vol. 1 – Chris Stapleton

Happy Endings – Old Dominion

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

Single record of the year

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland

“I’ll Name The Dogs” – Blake Shelton

Song of the year

“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Female” – Keith Urban

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert

“Whiskey And You” – Chris Stapleton