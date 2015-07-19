4 Reasons Why a Pixie Cut Could Work on You

Don't underestimate the power of the pixie.

Though going for the major chop can be an intimidating thing to consider, the style holds many unexpected benefits, and is an incredibly liberating move if it's one you've been thinking about for a while. A little product goes a long way with this style (meaning you don't have to restock your arsenal as frequently), and can provide just as much versatility as long layers, if not more. Aside from the fact that it's the perfect style for dealing with rising temps, we put together a list of four reasons why you should definitely give the cut a try.

It's a Timeless Look

While trends like Instagram-inspired highlights and pastel strands are having a moment, it's hard to say whether or not they'll become certified classics. The pixie, on the other hand, is one of those styles that continues to go strong for decades on end, and will never look passè. Take Audrey Hepburn's iconic crop above as a testament to its staying power—it was a gorgeous look back then, and we could easily see the exact same cut resonating in 2015.

You Can Easily Play With Color Trends

Regardless of whether you're channeling Nicole Richie's rainbow connection, or Tyra Banks' subtle highlights, any color-change you do will always make a statement against your short layers. "A pixie haircut is like hotpants for the face," says colorist Beth Minardi. "One fun thing to do is to keep the base dark, and highlight the ends a little bit."

It's a Low-Maintenance Style

Thanks to the shorter length, pixies won't take any extra styling time out of their already busy schedules. "One of the best things about having short hair is that you can just wash and go," says Anh Co Tran, who created Anne Hathaway and Ginnifer Goodwin's pixie cuts. Of his own tightly-cropped mop, Tran only uses one product after shampooing: Hand cream. "Right now I am in love with Aesop's ($27; aesop.com)," he adds. "It smells so good!"

But Still Incredibly Versatile

Just by switching up the texture, parting your strands in a different way, or adding a little dry shampoo, you can use your pixie to create a totally different look to match every mood or outfit in your wardrobe. If you want to keep the same shape, you'll have to get frequent trims, but like the bob and its longer counterpart, the pixie grows out gracefully and allows for some pretty creative styling experiments for those who prefer to buy time between salon appointments.

