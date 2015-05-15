Gigi Hadid, Kerry Washington, Sofia Vergara Share Their Bridesmaid Experiences

Forget matrimony. When it comes to weddings, true commitment comes with the role of bridesmaid. After all, it's a job that requires being a therapist, fixer, and roadie all rolled into one. Here, some of your favorite stars get real about the honor—for better and for worse.

Gigi Hadid

"I was a bridesmaid at my mom's wedding to my stepdad. She's an epic party planner, so it really took the stress off."

Aisha Tyler

​

"I've been a bridesmaid once, but I've been a groomsman twice. I wore a suit both times."

Kerry Washington

​

"People never invite me to be a bridesmaid because I'm never able to attend their weddings."

Rosario Dawson

​

"I hate speeches. I didn't do one at my friend's wedding, which I still feel bad about."

Viola Davis

​

"Never. I've been to three weddings in my life, and one of them was mine."

Sofia Vergara

​

"In South America, we don't even use bridesmaids."

