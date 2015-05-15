Gigi Hadid, Kerry Washington, Sofia Vergara Share Their Bridesmaid Experiences

Getty Images
May 15, 2015

Forget matrimony. When it comes to weddings, true commitment comes with the role of bridesmaid. After all, it's a job that requires being a therapist, fixer, and roadie all rolled into one. Here, some of your favorite stars get real about the honor—for better and for worse.

Gigi Hadid

Getty Images

"I was a bridesmaid at my mom's wedding to my stepdad. She's an epic party planner, so it really took the stress off."

Aisha Tyler

Getty Images

"I've been a bridesmaid once, but I've been a groomsman twice. I wore a suit both times."

Kerry Washington

Getty Images

"People never invite me to be a bridesmaid because I'm never able to attend their weddings."

Rosario Dawson

Getty Images

"I hate speeches. I didn't do one at my friend's wedding, which I still feel bad about."

Viola Davis

Getty Images

"Never. I've been to three weddings in my life, and one of them was mine."

Sofia Vergara

Getty Images

"In South America, we don't even use bridesmaids."

