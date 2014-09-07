Real-Time Fashion: Shop Editor-Curated Picks from NYFW Day 4 Designers’ Fall Collections

We're just about halfway through New York Fashion Week—and after seeing all of the amazing, drool-worthy designs, the desire to update your wardrobe is natural. Luckily, even though designers are debuting their spring collections this fashion week, its their fall collections that are ready to shop right now. So we gathered an editor curated selection of fall must-haves from Victoria Beckham, Derek Lam, DKNY, Yigal Azrouel, Thakoon, and Band of Outsiders—all who show on today, day 4, of New York Fashion Week. Hooray for instant gratification!

