This Is Probably the Real Reason Jennifer Lawrence Threw Up at 1984

Broadway’s staging of Geroge Orwell's dystopian classic 1984 has been rounding up major headlines since its debut—but not always quite in the way one would hope.

The play, which stars Olivia Wilde and Tom Sturridge, is reportedly so graphically violent and viscerally upsetting that audience members are throwing up, fainting, and even getting arrested during and following performances.

"It allows you to empathize in a visceral way, and that means making the audience physically and emotionally uncomfortable," Wilde explained to The Hollywood Reporter following reports of sick viewers.

Jennifer Lawrence caught the Internet's attention earlier this week following reports that she’d vomited while watching the show—a fact that Wilde herself found hilariously flattering.

Considering the play’s stomach-turning reputation, many assumed the content pushed Lawrence over the edge, but a recent Instagram photo has us believing otherwise.

On Thursday, Lawrence’s close friend Amy Schumer posted a photo of herself, Vanessa Bayer, Aidy Bryant, and Lawrence on stage at the Comedy Cellar.

In the caption, the comedian wrote, “Last night we raised money for @safe_bae and had a blast. Thank you @vanessabayer @aidybryant @miacomedy @juddapatow @chrisrock @rachelfeinstein_ @bridgeteverett and Jennifer Lawrence who even with the stomach flu put me right on blast.”

That's right: Stomach flu, guys! She had the stomach flu. Mystery (maybe) solved.