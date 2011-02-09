Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: The Dazzling Jewelry Found!

After a two-part reunion, one lost footage special, and 14 explosive episodes, the first season of Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills officially ended last night. And as we reflected on the cast's antics, there was one thing we couldn't help notice—their dazzling jewelry. That's why we picked out some of our favorite earrings and necklaces spotted on Kyle, Kim, Taylor, Lisa, Adrienne and Camille and found either exact matches or similar styles. Click through the gallery to see some of our favorite jewelry pieces from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.