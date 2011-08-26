Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Adrienne Maloof's Shoe Line!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof is launching a line of shoes with Charles Jourdan, and the reality star offered a first look at her footwear this week. Styles include sparkling heels, towering booties and jewel-topped platforms. "#everygirl should keep her heels, head and standards high. Girls deserve the best and nothing less," Maloof Tweeted today. The shoes debut on Isaay.com this fall.

