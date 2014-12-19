Real Housewife Yolanda Foster Reveals Her One Wish for the Holidays

Yolanda Foster is one of our favorite Bravo stars—and mom to model-of-the-moment Gigi Hadid. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared some insight on this season of the show and told us what advice she gives her daughters on modeling.

The season premiere was a reunion of sorts at Kyle's annual white party—what was it like to have all of the current and former housewives back together?Kyle put together such a beautiful evening, it was a great way to start off our new season. It was nice for the audience to see a happy update on all the women they were once invested in on the show. I personally was so happy to see Camille looking and feeling beautiful again after winning her battle with ovarian cancer. I admire that she is inspiring other women.

You travel back to your native Netherlands this season. What can we expect? How was it taking this crew to your home country?I was very excited for the girls to meet my family and see the place where I was born and raised. It got a little crazy at times, but you’ll see Holland in a way you’ve probably never seen before. I tried to really share my culture, which most people don’t necessarily know. It’s at the core of who I am today, so I hope viewers will continue to tune in and take the journey with us.

You are the epitome of family-oriented. Will all of your children be together for the holidays? What are your plans?For me Christmas is all about being together since my family is my greatest treasure. I don’t care much for the gift part anymore now that my kids are bigger. I much more value our time spent together in the kitchen cooking and baking, playing games and watching movies with a big bag of popcorn and hot apple cider. I hope we can keep these traditions at least until they start their own little families.

What's on your wish list for the holidays this year?My only wish is that I will find a cure for Lyme disease this coming year [Foster has been battling the disease for several years] and hopefully the ability to share that with the millions of people in the world battling this debilitating disease. No wish or gift means anything when you don’t have your health to enjoy it.

Gigi's career is skyrocketing. What advice do you give her about modeling?Rejection is probably the greatest struggle for all young women in this modeling business where you are judged on the way you look rather than the human being that you are. That is very much the reason why I did not want her to start working before she turned 17. So my main concern at this point is to keep her focused on valuing herself as the extraordinary young woman that she has grown up to be. No matter how hard we work, sometimes we don’t get what we want. She must learn to trust that in those moments, it’s not about the rejection of who she is but rather a redirection to a better opportunity.

I loved what Lisa Rinna said about going on castings with you in the '90s. Did that surprise you? Lisa Rinna is adorable and I value her sweet compliments. I’m glad we connected on a deeper level. It’s funny to think that in the '90s I was doing exactly the same thing as Gigi and Bella are doing now.

You lead such a healthy lifestyle—do you plan on indulging for Christmas? Or do you always stick to a healthy program?Yes, yes, yes … it’s the one time a year that I indulge and don’t want to think about what I eat or drink. But my health circumstances now remind me to keep it in check just a little bit.

Your skin is amazing. Can you share some secrets?I believe great skin starts from the inside, so I would say lots of water, lemon, vegetable juices, and omega-3 oils are the best recipe for great skin.