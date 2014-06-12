Ready for the World Cup? Nike's Federation Collection Will Get You in the Futbol Spirit!

Image zoom Courtesy

The biggest soccer competition on the planet, the 2014 FIFA World Cup, kicks off today in Brazil! Whether you're still selecting a team to root for or your loyalties are sealed, you can sport these leggings to get into the futbol spirit.

The Nike Tight of the Moment x Federation Collection celebrates "the culture of football" while paying vibrant homage to four national teams: USA, Brazil, France, and England. The leggings' aesthetics were inspired by their respective country's team uniform and infused with special patriotic or historic elements.

Priced from $105 to $130, the NTM x Federation Collection also includes Nike Free 1.0 Cross Bionic training sneakers in matching hues, and is available today in select retailers and on nike.com.

