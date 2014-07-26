Reader of the Week: Tisha Brown of Washington D.C.

Image zoom Courtesy Photo

Congratulations, Tisha Brown: You're InStyle.com's Reader of the Week! The fashion Blogger and D.C. boutique owner used April's Color Crash Course to not only garner the courage to try out cobalt blue, but to wear the striking hue head-to-toe. Exclusively to InStyle.com, Brown explained: "I'm normally not a big fan of matching head-to-toe, but April's Color Crash Course 'cobalt blue' gave me the idea for a perfect outfit that I knew I had to try out. I wore a cropped top with a long skirt and I added a special accessory piece to add that something special to my bold outfit." Get inspired by more InStyle readers we ♥ in our gallery.

