Reader of the Week: Tina Phan of San Francisco, California

Congratulations, Tina Phan: You're InStyle.com's Reader of the Week! Lawyer by day and Phashionable blogger by night, Tina Phan took the track pants trend from our May issue to an entirely new, stylish, but still really wearable level. "The 'Sporty Cinch' from Instant Style inspired me to take on the jogging pant trend," Phan tells us. "I paired it with heels to dress the look up, but the outfit was still comfortable and chic at the same time." Get inspired by more InStyle readers we ♥ in our gallery.

Check out the August of InStyle featuring the bubbly Zooey Deschanel, available on newsstands and for digital download!

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com or submit it through InStyle's Tumblr. You could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com!