InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Thamarr Guerrier on the Appeal of a Bold Midiskirt

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most avid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week Thamarr Guerrier.
I tend to gravitate toward bold colors that others might shy away from, so "Color Crash Course: Tangerine" in the May issue really struck a cord with me. Tempering this bright Eloquii skirt with an unexpected neutral, like this Pink Clubwear sweatshirt, really helped balance out the outfit. I incorporated touches of the shade on my wedges and lips to tie everything together without being too matchy-matchy.
Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We ♥ in Our Gallery
Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle. You could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com! And really, what’s cooler than that?