InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Thamarr Guerrier on the Appeal of a Bold Midiskirt

I tend to gravitate toward bold colors that others might shy away from, so "Color Crash Course: Tangerine" in the May issue really struck a cord with me. Tempering this bright Eloquii skirt with an unexpected neutral, like this Pink Clubwear sweatshirt, really helped balance out the outfit. I incorporated touches of the shade on my wedges and lips to tie everything together without being too matchy-matchy.

Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We ♥ in Our Gallery

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.com, submit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle. You could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com! And really, what’s cooler than that?