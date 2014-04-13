Reader of the Week: Tatiana Crespo of Barcelona, Spain

Image zoom Courtesy Photo (2)

Congratulations Tatiana Crespo, you're InStyle.com's Reader of the Week! ImAMust Blogger Tatiana Crespo loves her denim cutoffs, but could only wear them during the summer months in her native Spain. However, once she touched down in sunny LA, the first thing she did was pick up our February issue and read it cover to cover—immediately getting inspired by You Can Do: La Marienere. Exclusively to InStyle.com, Tatiana explained, "Seeing Ashley Madekwe pull off denim shorts looked like the perfect way to reinvent my denim shorts for my California trip!" Get inspired by more InStyle readers we ♥ in our gallery.

Check out Tatiana in our May issue featuring Cali golden girl Cameron Diaz (available for subscribers today and newsstands next Friday) or download on your tablet.

